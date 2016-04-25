Nissan Reveals New Models & Autonomous Driving in China

Today at Auto China 2016, Nissan unveiled the all-new Tiida, announced a Maxima launch, and further strengthened their presence in China through their Intelligent Mobility platform. Tiida is an example of Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility initiative, whereby the automaker envisions a world free from emissions and vehicular fatalities.

“With Intelligent Mobility, we are making this vision a reality,” said Daniele Schillaci, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing & Sales, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Tiida is equipped with safety technologies such as Forward Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Warning. The vehicle also boasts a segment leading infortainment system with a 7 inch audio display. Under the hood, a more powerful 1.6L HR16DE engine pairs with an improved Xtronic CVT for better performance and fuel economy.

The V-Motion grille is designed with younger buyers in mind. Engineers focused on greater comfort and more interior space.

The Nissan IDS Concept also premiered, showcasing what autonomous driving might look like to Chinese consumers. The automaker used the opportunity to again underscore their vision for zero emissions and zero fatalities through Intelligent Mobility.

Between now and 2020, the Renault-Nissan Alliance will introduce autonomous technologies on more than 10 models in key global markets, including China, to further that end. Nissan’s Intelligent Mobility centers on Intelligent Power, Intelligent Driving, and Intelligent Integration.

“It is a vision that promises zero emissions and zero fatalities,” Schillaci said.

Nissan will collaborate with Tsinghua University to promote Intelligent Mobility and related technologies. One of the central themes of Intelligent Mobility is to transform the union between driver and car.

“It looks to a time when our relationship with cars will be a true partnership,” Schillaci said.

New model launches in China include Murano, Qashqai, Lannia, Maxima, and the aforementioned Tiida. According to Schillaci, China continues to play a major role in the global business of Nissan.

“In fact, this past year, Dongfeng Nissan sold a record number of vehicles,” he said.

*Carl Anthony is Managing Editor of Automoblog and resides in Detroit, Michigan.



*Photos & Source: Nissan