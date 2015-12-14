AutoPreme Introduces New Floor Mats

Something often overlooked in the car industry is a set of good looking, high quality floor mats. While some companies make durability their only goal and forget looks, AutoPreme is one that makes durability stylish for one’s ride.

Launched in the fall of 2015 by Matin Mehdizadeh and Kun Song, AutoPreme is a start-up that uses high-quality standards of durability with stylishly woven XPE leather. The owners intend that their company’s audience will be higher-end cars, focusing their market on Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Lexus, and other related brands.

The styles include Obsidian, Sunset Uluru, Moroccan Beige, and Cafe Noir. The company says each are 100 percent water and scratch-proof. As for any stains that may get on the mats, they wash easily with warm water and soap, according to company owner Matin Mehdizadeh.

Mehdizadeh believes there is a demand for their floor mats.

“Although we are a new company, we really see a market here [domestically] in the United States,” he said,

AutoPreme has plans to expand into the global market as well.

“With the launch of our new website, we will be a success,” Mehdizadeh said. “We are open for business to the world.”

Mehdizadeh and Song, the ones responsible for this new start-up, are studying Business Administration at the University of Southern California. For more information, including pricing and the types of materials used, see AutoPreme’s FAQ page. The company’s website was launched in early December 2015.

*Zach Flitz is a college student continuing his education by contributing to Automoblog.net. He is a car enthusiast and move buff.