Towing Tips From General Motors

And to get those things to our getaway destination, safety is essential.
General Motors provided this handy towing info-graphic. These are really great tips you can use before you head out.
The best advice I can give is to simply go slow. Lower speeds help you better command the truck and trailer when weight is pushing from behind. If you have a trailer brake controller, that will help too.
Think of towing as both art and etiquette – you need more room than normal when driving so make the adjustments with the wheel accordingly. Take your time and remember: never pull into an area you cannot get out of.
From novice to experienced hauler, this GM info-graphic is a tremendous reference.
Happy towing and happy travels!
Yes, This is absolutely helpful! Thank you so much for sharing details and costs. You are the best!
I think your tip on weight limits is really important. One time I was pulling a boat with my truck, but the truck didn’t have a very high weight limit. We ended up burning up the engine. So next time I’m going to be careful and make sure I know my truck’s weight limit.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, nicely written and included approximately all vital info. I would like to see more posts like this.
My family owns a boat and we like to go boating a lot during the summer. We planned a trip to go to a lake about 4 hours away. My dad is going to be towing our trailer, so he wants me to tow the boat. I’m a little nervous because I’ve never towed anything before. I will use your advice to go slow, and hopefully I will make it safely!
A reversing course sure would be something for my son to get into. I say that because of his difficulty of backing up and trying to park the trailer. Also, my plan is to have him practice some more before putting him in charge of towing the family camper for our trip to the mountains. http://www.tiptoptowing.ca/towing_services.html
I totally agree that going slow is one of the best ways to stay safe while towing. I’ve had to tow my boat before and it was scary, but I went slow and I was safe. I also used extended rear view mirrors that helped a lot too.
Hi Jacie. Thank you for reading the article. You are right, you have to go slow in order to be truly safe when towing. Having the larger mirrors that extend help a lot too. I have towed some larger, 24 foot trailers without them and you noticed the lack of visibility right away. If you need additional towing resources, check out this recent article we published: http://www.automoblog.net/2016/06/03/trailer-towing-essential-tips-safety-peace-mind/
This post is very helpful. Very vital info about towing cars. Thanks for sharing this. http://www.sonnyscollision.com/
It sounds like a good advice that was given about going at slower speeds when it comes to commanding the truck and trailer. This advice is one that has me thinking about doing for now that I got a truck and a trailer. The only thin that I would need to do now is learning how to maneuver the vehicle with the trailer.
I hadn’t thought about the need to make sure your spare tire was ready to go. I’d heard about a lot of these other tips, but that one was new to me. It seems like a professional towing company would also benefit from following a lot of these tips, but that may just be my thoughts. Thanks for sharing!
The downhill run is key especially when in the mountains of Canada. wife had to learn that quickly in the summer.