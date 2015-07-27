Towing Tips From General Motors

Summer is still in full swing and this time of year, it’s fun to take a family outing. ATVs, boats, and campers all help us enjoy the season so much more.

And to get those things to our getaway destination, safety is essential.

General Motors provided this handy towing info-graphic. These are really great tips you can use before you head out.

The best advice I can give is to simply go slow. Lower speeds help you better command the truck and trailer when weight is pushing from behind. If you have a trailer brake controller, that will help too.

Think of towing as both art and etiquette – you need more room than normal when driving so make the adjustments with the wheel accordingly. Take your time and remember: never pull into an area you cannot get out of.

From novice to experienced hauler, this GM info-graphic is a tremendous reference.

Happy towing and happy travels!