First Look: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe Concept

It only took a decade for Mercedes-Benz to enter the whole crossover-based-coupe arena after BMW, but boy, have the boys from Benz arrived. Late last year at the 2014 LA Auto Show and earlier this year at the 2015 Detroit Auto Show , Mercedes-Benz fired their guns towards BMW’s X6 by unveiling the new GLE-class crossover based coupes.

Last week at the 2015 Shanghai Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz once again fired their guns towards BMW, this time targeting the X4 crossover-coupe hybrid, with the new C-class based GLC Coupe concept, which in my opinion, looks a lot more attractive than the BMW X4. So, its time to see what the fourth member in the crossover-based-coupe segment has to offer, shall we?

First Impression

When Mercedes-Benz unveiled the new GLC Coupe concept last week at the 2015 Shanghai Auto Show, they called the concept a “near-production standard study“, which in sophisticated German translation means “what you see here is what you are going to be buying soon”. This is good news for us and you because the production version will be a carbon copy of the concept, minus some of the concept features like these gorgeous 21 inch wheels, the offset quad exhaust tips and the grille inserts, but, I am okay with it and trust me, you will be too.

If you already didn’t know, the GLC is based of the Mercedes-Benz C-class and when you compare them size wise, the GLC is one inch shorter in length than the C-class and the GLC’s wheelbase is also shorter by 0.5 inch, when you compare it to the C-class. But, at 78.7 inches, the GLC is more than six inches wider than the C-Class, which gives this crossover-based-coupe a wider stance and a more muscular overall look.

Also, when you compare the overall design of the GLC with its big brother, the GLE, the GLC looks a lot more proportionate and the design flow is much smoother in the little brother, than the big brother.

Like all other Mercedes-Benz coupes, the GLC features frameless door windows and a protruding, laterally split grille with big, three pointed star dominating the front fascia.

Performance

The engine in the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe concept is a 3.0L twin-turbocharged V6. Though I do not know the exact power output in the GLC coupe, I do know that this is the same engine found in the larger GLE 450 AMG 4Matic, where it is tuned to generate 367 horsepower and 384 lb.ft. of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels via a new, quick-shifting, 9-speed automatic transmission.

I have no idea if this will ever happen or not, but I am hoping that Mercedes-Benz will create a GLC 45 AMG variant with the snarling 4.0 L twin-turbo V8 found in the new Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG. I believe AMG variant will be a great crossover to drive and will give the almost guaranteed BMW X4 M a good run for its money and performance.

Other powertrain options you can expect in the production GLC-class include the 241 horsepower, 2.0 L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, backed by a 7-speed automatic transmission in the “base” GLC 300, in both rear wheel drive or all wheel drive versions, like the new Mercedes-Benz C 300. Another engine that is guaranteed for the new GLC-class is the 2.1 L turbo-diesel 4-cylinder engine found in the current Mercedes-Benz GLK 250 BlueTec.

What’s New

Theis nothing more than a coupe version of the regular GLC SUV, which itself is the replacement of the current GLK-class crossovers.

Majority of the components in the new GLC Coupe will be shared with the regular GLC crossover and the C-class. So, expect all of the technologies found in the current C-class to carryover into the GLC coupe.

Since this is a Mercedes-Benz product, expect to find a host of active and passive safety features as standard equipment.

As I stated earlier, the GLC coupe is the fourth member in the crossover-based-coupe segment after the BMW X5, X4 and its big brother, the Mercedes-Benz GLE-class.

I expect the overall interior layout to be carried over from the C-class, so people who currently drive the new 2015 Mercedes-Benz C-class, will feel at home when they enter the new GLC’s cabin.

Availability

As of this writing, Mercedes-Benz officials have not yet confirmed that the GLC-class is heading to the U.S. or not. But, my prediction is that there is a greater possibility of this car coming here than not coming here.

However, with the new BMW X4 currently on sale and doing well in its segment, Mercedes-Benz people will definitely want a piece of this cake and the GLC will come here sooner than later.

Expect more news on the new GLC-class as it hits production and goes on sale in Europe later this spring.

